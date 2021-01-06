25 points against the Nuggets

Juancho Hernangómez hit the table today with 25 points in his best performance so far this season, but the Spanish could not avoid the tight defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets (123-116) by a Facundo Campazzo in clear ascent.

Fully inspired from start to finish, the power forward had no compassion for his former teammates on the Nuggets, where he played for three and a half years, and today he scored 10 of 14 on shots with 5 of 8 on triples to stay just 2 points behind. match his best in a game since landing in the NBA.

He also achieved 8 rebounds today, distributed 2 assists, recovered 2 balls, and put a stopper in the 34 minutes he played.

Hernangómez started the season with some doubts and few opportunities in the Wolves, but today he started for the second consecutive game in the starting five of the Minnesota team and only in a fantastic first quarter had he already scored 10 points with two triples.

In his former team, the Argentine Facundo Campazzo stood out again, who came from signing his best game in the NBA on Sunday in another victory for the Nuggets over the Wolves (15 points with 5 of 7 in triples).

The former Real Madrid player had 11 points today (including two spectacular baskets with an additional shot), 2 assists, a rebound and a steal in 26 minutes.

Campazzo came off the bench once again, but his weight in the Nuggets continues to grow since he was on the court in the decisive moments of the last quarter in which the game was resolved and, in addition, he was in charge of defending in the outcome of the match Wolves star D’Angelo Russell.

Ricky Rubio, the other Hispanic representative of the match, did not have a very lucky night: he went without scoring and had 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 21 minutes.

The game began with a review of the Nuggets (34-22 after the first quarter), but the Wolves defense, counterattack points and Denver’s doubts put the visiting team in command.

The Nuggets, behind for most of the game, managed to turn it around (102-100) with eight minutes left to play and everything was to be decided.

Finally, the extraordinary contribution of Nikola Jokic (35 points with 15 rebounds and 6 assists) was too much for Wolves in which, in addition to Hernangómez, a brilliant D’Angelo Russell (33 points and 11 assists) stood out.