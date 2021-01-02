Antetokounmpo and the Bucks walk against the decimated Chicago Bulls

The Greek power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds that left him at the forefront of the Milwaukee Bucks attack, who overcame this Friday 126-96 to the Chicago Bulls.

The bucks They started the New Year with the victory that gave them the tie (3-3) in the global mark and they remained undefeated (2-0) in his field at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

The bucks they scored 22 3-pointers of 45 attempts, while Antetokounmpo was two assists away from a second straight triple-double.

Spectacular numbers

Reigning two Times Most Valuable Player (MVP), last Wednesday ended the game with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 119-108 loss, that the Bucks suffered from visitors against the Miami Heat.

The team of Milwaukee has beaten the Bulls 11 times in a row, the second longest winning streak of any team in the history of this series. The bulls won 12 in a row over the Bucks from December 1995 to March 1998.

The reserve escort Bryn Forbes scored 18 points and forward Khris Middleton had 14 points for the Bucks. For the Bulls (2-4) the leading scorer was the shooting guard Zach LaVine with 16 points.

14 points for Valentine

The eaves Denzel Valentine, who came off the bench, contributed 14 points, while center Wendell Carter Jr. and point guard Coby White scored 12 points each.

The reserve pivot Brazilian Cristiano Felicio added six minutes of play without scoring, but he had three rebounds and gave three assists.

Chicago played its second straight game without Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen, forward Chandler Hutchison, and guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Czech Tomas Satoransky as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to Covid-19.

The coach of the Bulls’ Billy Donovan said before the game that Hutchison had tested positive and was in Washington, where the Bulls played their last two gamess. Markkanen, Arcidiacono and Satoransky were back in Chicago