Australian center Andrew Bogut retires

The veteran Australian center Andrew Bogut, who was the first pick for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2005 NBA college draft, unveiled his withdrawal of active competition.

Bogut, who just turned 36 this weekend, had played the past two seasons in Australia with the Sydney Kings team, as well as making a brief return to the Golden State Warriors.

After having played 14 seasons in the NBA, with the Milwaukee, Warriors, Dallas, Cleveland and Los Angeles Lakers teams, he achieved averages of 9.6 points; 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 706 regular season games he played.

Bogut had been competitive for the past two years in the Australian professional league, where he was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Defensive Player of the Year in the 2019 season.

He also won Australian League Second Team honors last season and Bogut put his career on hold this spring during the early months of the pandemic.

Bogut played 11 regular season games (plus 19 playoff games) for the Warriors in the 2018/19 league and also won the NBA title in 2015.

