Boston Celtics win 120-122 over Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics managed to win away from home Detroit Pistons by 120-122 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Boston Celtics by 96-93. For their part, the visitors suffered an away defeat with Detroit Pistons by 96-93. With this result, Boston Celtics stands in sixth place and accumulates four victories in seven games played, while Detroit Pistons it remains in fifteenth position with a victory in six games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the light and ended with a result of 33-31. Later, during the second quarter there were also several changes of leader on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 24-30. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 57-61 points before the break.

The third quarter again had alternations on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 31-30 and a total of 88-91. Finally, the last quarter again had several changes of leader in the electronic and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32-31. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 120-122 for the visitors.

During the match they highlighted Jayson tatum and Jaylen brown for his participation in the game, after getting 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and 31 points, three assists and one rebound respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Jerami grant and Derrick Rose for his actions in the game, with 22 points, two assists and six rebounds and 13 points, eight assists and one rebound respectively.

After winning the match, in the next match Boston Celtics you will see the faces with Toronto raptors at Amalie Arena. For his part, in the next game, Detroit Pistons will play against Milwaukee bucks at Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.