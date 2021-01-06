Brooklyn Nets beat Utah Jazz (130-96)

Brooklyn nets He took the victory at home against Utah Jazz 130-96 on a new NBA day. Locals come from losing home with Washington Wizards by 122-123, while the visitors won away from home against San antonio spurs by 109-130. With this result, Brooklyn nets stands in ninth place and accumulates so far 4 victories in eight games played, while Utah Jazz remains in fourth position with four victories in seven games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Brooklyn Nets players, in fact, they achieved a 16-2 partial during this quarter and reached a difference of 22 points (31-9) and concluded with a result of 35-14. Later, in the second quarter the players of Utah Jazz they cut distances in the light, which ended with a partial result of 28-30. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 63-44 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets distanced themselves in the electronic game, went on to lead by 25 points (96-71) and finished with a partial result of 35-29 and a 98-73 overall. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Brooklyn nets they distanced themselves again in the light, increased the difference to a maximum of 34 points (123-89) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 32-23. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 130-96 for the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Jarrett allen and Kyrie irving for his contributions to the team, after getting 19 points, one assist and 18 rebounds and 29 points, five assists and six rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Donovan Mitchell and Rudy gobert, with 31 points, four assists and four rebounds and 10 points, three assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the next clash of Brooklyn nets will be against Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center, while Utah Jazz will seek victory against New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Check the full NBA schedule.