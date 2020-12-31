Brooklyn Nets win 145-141 over Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn nets took home victory against Atlanta Hawks by 145-141 on a new NBA day. Previously, Brooklyn Nets players lost at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 111-116. For their part, the Atlanta Hawks defeated at home Detroit Pistons by 128-120. With this result, Brooklyn nets stands in sixth place and accumulates three victories in four games played, while Atlanta Hawks remains in fifth position with three victories in four games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Atlanta Hawks He was the main protagonist, in fact, he got a 12-2 partial in this quarter and increased the difference to a maximum of nine points (6-15) and finished with 38-41. Later, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 29-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 67-68 in the electronic.

During the third quarter again there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 35-36 and a 102-104 overall result. Finally, the last quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 43-37. After all this, the match ended with a result of 145-141 in favor of Brooklyn nets.

During the match, Brooklyn nets won the victory thanks to 33 points, eight assists and 11 rebounds from Kevin Durant and the 25 points, six assists and two rebounds of Kyrie irving. The 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds of Bring young and the 30 points, an assist and 10 rebounds of John collins they were not enough for Atlanta Hawks could win the game.

In the next clash, both teams will measure their forces again, this time in the Barclays Center. For his part, in the next game, Brooklyn nets will play against Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.