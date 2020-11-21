Home Sports Basketball Campazzo to sign two-year contract with Denver Nuggets
The Argentine international of Real Madrid Facundo Campazzo will sign a contract with the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, for the next two seasonshis agent, Alex Saratsis, confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The base, 29 years old and who was proclaimed runner-up in the world in 2019, he arrived at Real Madrid in the 2014-2015 season, although he played on loan at UCAM Murcia for two seasons before returning to the club,on which he won two Euroleague, three ACB leagues, two King’s Cups and four Super Cups.

This Friday he played his last Euroleague game with Real Madrid in the victory of his team against Turkish Fenerbahce, to which he contributed with seven points and twelve assists in the 29 minutes he played

Another of the Facundo Campazzo’s agents, Claudio Villanueva, has been resounding with the future of the Real Madrid base and he has ensured that “he will play next season in the NBA”, so this Friday’s duel against Fenerbahce was his farewell to the white team.

