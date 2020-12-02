Home Sports Basketball "Campazzo will not have any problem adapting to the NBA"
“Campazzo will not have any problem adapting to the NBA”

Former Real Madrid player Luka Doncic, currently with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, has predicted that his old teammate in the white club Facundo Campazzo “He will not have any problem adapting to the NBA” And that only “he’s going to need a few games “to perform at his usual level at the Denver Nuggets.

“I think Campazzo is going to adapt very well, I think even better than me. He is going to adapt very quickly, perhaps he is going to need a few games, but he will not have any problem, “he said. Doncic before the press after a Mavericks training session.

As for how he copes His third season in the NBA, the Slovenian says his goal is always “to make each year better than the previous one.” “Like I always say, I want to win the ring. That was the goal last season and that’s the goal for the new season, “he said.

Work on your outside game

To make it, He explained that in recent months he has worked on all aspects of his game. “You have to work on Everything until you get the best of yourself. I’ve worked on everything, but especially on my shot to the basket. I have shot a lot from all positions, “he said.

Finally, he underlined the lessons he learned from his first ring qualifiers, where his team lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. “In the last ‘playoffs’ I learned that every game is a war, that there is much more than just basketball. There are many people who talk a lot. Everything is going to be harder, so we have to be prepared this year, “he concluded.

