Chicago Bulls prevails 130-133 against Washington Wizards

Chicago Bulls won as a visitor to Washington Wizards by 130-133 on a new NBA day. Locals come from losing home with Chicago Bulls by 107-115, so after this result they completed a six-game losing streak. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Washington Wizards 107-115, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games. With this result, Chicago Bulls is in twelfth place and has accumulated two victories in five games played so far, while Washington Wizards he remains in fifteenth position with no victory so far in the competition. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic, although finally the local team ended up distancing itself and concluded with a result of 41-35. Later, during the second quarter there were also several changes of leader on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 27-36. After this, the players reached the break with a 68-71 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter Chicago Bulls distanced himself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a 14-2 partial in this quarter and went on to win by 11 points (94-105) until finishing with a partial result of 32-36 and a 100-107 score. overall result. Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-26. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 130-133 in favor of the visitors.

During the meeting, the performances of Otto porter and Zach Lavine, who had 28 points, three assists and 12 rebounds and 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Russell westbrook and Bradley Beal, with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and 28 points, three assists and four rebounds respectively.

The next meeting of Chicago Bulls will be against Milwaukee bucks at Fiserv Forum, while the next adversary of Washington Wizards be Minnesota Timberwolves, with which it will be measured in the Target Center. Check the full NBA schedule.