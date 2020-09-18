Coronavirus: threat of boycott in women’s basketball, Maracineanu to the rescue

The players from Bourges and ASVEL have decided to boycott the final of the Coupe de France, scheduled for Friday (8:30 p.m.), to denounce the sanitary conditions. Roxana Maracineanu, Minister for Sports, entered the discussions.

Anger roars in women’s basketball. The players from Bourges and ASVEL have decided to boycott the final of the French Women’s Basketball Cup, scheduled for Friday evening (8:30 p.m.) at the AccorHotels Arena. The reason? They denounce the much too lax sanitary conditions in the midst of the coronavirus period.

Different rules between men and women

The French Basketball Federation thus decided to maintain the match despite the positive tests of three players in Bourges and one at ASVEL. The actresses of the finale have been leading the sling since Thursday after holding several meetings. The captains of both teams raised their voices to remind players that the health of the players was a priority.

Their anger concerns in particular the difference in treatment between girls and boys. The Women’s League has thus given the green light to play despite four positive cases while three cases among men result in the postponement of the match, according to LNB regulations.

The captains of the two teams as well as the National Basketball Union (SNB) invited themselves to a tense General Assembly. They again requested the cancellation of the meeting, like the club presidents, and should soon publish a press release.

Faced with this impasse, Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate for Sports, was invited into the discussions to try to convince the players to participate in this meeting which 2,500 spectators must attend.