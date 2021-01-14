Dallas Mavericks win 93-104 over Charlotte Hornets

Dallas mavericks won as a visitor to Charlotte hornets by 93-104 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Charlotte Hornets players won at home against New York Knicks 109-88, while the Dallas Mavericks also defeated at home Orlando Magic by 112-98, so after the game they completed a streak of five straight wins. With this result, Dallas mavericks accumulates six victories in 10 games played in the season, while Charlotte hornets it remains with six victories in 12 disputed parties. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter Dallas mavericks He was the main dominator, in fact, he got a 12-2 run during the quarter and scored the maximum difference (16 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a result of 16-32. Later, in the second quarter the players of Dallas mavericks they distanced themselves on the scoreboard and went on to lead by 18 points (18-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 27-28. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 43-60 points before the break.

During the third quarter Charlotte hornets He managed to get closer to the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a 12-0 partial in this quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-27 (72-87). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local team also managed to get closer to the light again, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 21 -17. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 93-104 for the visitors.

The triumph of Dallas mavericks it was due in part thanks to 34 points, nine assists and 13 rebounds from Luka doncic and the 18 points, three assists and two rebounds of Tim Hardaway Jr. The 16 points, six assists and 10 rebounds of Pj Washington and the 18 points and six rebounds of Terry rozier they were not enough for Charlotte hornets won the match.

After winning the match, the next clash of Dallas mavericks will be against Milwaukee bucks at Fiserv Forum, while Charlotte hornets will be measured with Toronto raptors at Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.