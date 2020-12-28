Damion Lee and Stephen Curry gave Warriors first win

Guard Damion Lee and All-Star point guard Stephen Curry became the key players who scored the goals that allowed the Golden State Warriors to beat the Chicago Bulls 128-129 on the road this Sunday and get their first victory of the new season.read hit a triple with 1.7 seconds left and Curry he scored 36 points that put him in front of the Warriors attack (1-2).

With Chicago’s defense focused on Curry’s sharp shots, read He took advantage of a Golden State serve with five seconds left and fired a distant triple that would make the difference in the victory of the Golden State team.

Curry he hit 11 of 25 shots from the field, including five of 15 3-pointers, a day after he hit 105 consecutive 3-pointers late in practice at the Bulls’ facility.

With his first triple at the end of the first period, Curry became the third NBA player to reach 2,500 triples, along with Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie. Miller (2,560).

Sunday’s match was match number 702 in Curry’s NBA career. Allen played 1,300 matches and Miller it reached 1,389 as professionals.

The Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins He was also key in the Warriors’ victory by staying on the doorstep of a double-double with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block.

While the power forward Kyle Oubre Jr. he still failed to find his best wrist touch, failing 13 of 16 field goals he made, which left him with eight goals, but led the inside game by grabbing 11 rebounds and recovering four balls.

The escort Zach LaVine He had 33 points and came close to scoring the winning shot for Chicago, which has not won this season, with a mid-range shot with five seconds remaining.

The pivot Wendell Carter Jr. He achieved a double-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, while Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen added another 22 goals for the Bulls (0-3), who remain without a win under the direction of their new coach. Bill Donoan, who last season led the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bulls lost 24 balls and Markannen he was benched in the final minutes with an apparent right leg injury.