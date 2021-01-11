Davis leads Lakers win over Houston

Anthony Davis, with a masterful effectiveness at the rim, and the tough defense of the Los Angeles Lakers disarmed the Houston Rockets (102-120) in a game that consolidates the current NBA champions at the head of the Western Conference.

After missing the previous match due to an abductor injury, Davis ate the court today with 27 points (9 out of 12 shooting), 4 rebounds, one assist and 3 blocks.

Lebron James (18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists) was the other great prop of the offensive coral of some Lakers in which Marc Gasol added 6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 25 minutes on court. The purple and gold team now leads the Western Conference with 8 wins and 3 losses ahead of the burgeoning Phoenix Suns (7 wins and 3 losses).

For the Rockets, who now have a balance of 3 wins and 5 losses, Christian Wood (23 points) and James Harden (20 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists) were the highlights of a night of poor success since the perimeter for Houston’s (12 of 41 on 3-pointers).