Death of George Floyd: Michael Jordan gives $100 million to fight inequality

Michael Jordan, through his Jordan Brand group, announces a commitment to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to associations that are fighting to ensure “racial equality, social justice and better access to education.” The announcement comes ten days after George Floyd was arrested by police and has sparked outrage across a country and beyond.

The death of George Floyd and his terrible phrase “I can’t breathe” on May 25th moved the world. The tragedy also sparked a massive wave of protests in the United States calling for greater equality and an end to racism deemed structural. Emotion, on the other, has gone far beyond borders.

On Friday night, Michael Jordan announced, through his Jordan Brand group, that he would donate $100 million over the next 10 years to associations that are fighting to ensure “racial equality, social justice and better access to education.”

“Black lives matter. This is not a controversial position”

On Sunday, the former Chicago Bulls star signed a very militant text to express his anger and pain after the death of George Floyd. “I am deeply saddened, really distressed and just angry,” the man with the six NBA rings wrote at the time. I see and feel everyone’s pain, indignation and frustration. I support those who speak out against racism and violence rooted in people of color in our country. We’ve had enough.”

Recalling his group’s commitment to racism and injustice, the basketball legend says he aspires to change. “Black lives matter. This is not a controversial position. Until this entrenched racism that undermines our institutions is completely erased, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people,” Michael Jordan wrote on Friday. By focusing on the future and the generations that are mobilizing all over the country.