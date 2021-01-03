Former Phoenix star Paul Westphal dies at 70

Hall of Fame point guard Paul Westphal who was a five-time All-Star and three-time NBA first team selection, He died at the age of 70, the Phoenix Suns announced Saturday. Westphal had been diagnosed with brain cancer in August 2020.

He grew up in Southern California and played college basketball at USC before being selected 10th in the draft by the Boston Celtics in 1972.

Westphal won an NBA title with the Celtics in 1974 in his second season, playing a key role from the bench..

But his career really took off when was traded to Phoenix, where his scoring average more than doubled, to 20.5 per game, as he helped lead the Suns to their first appearance in the NBA Finals in 1976..

A legend

“Westy will always be remembered as a prominent Valley sports legend both on and off the court,” Suns manager Robert Sarver said Saturday.

“He built an illustrious career as a player and coach. His legacy is among the quintessential basketball icons of all time.

“Over the past 40 years, Westy has remained a great friend to the organization and a trusted sounding board and confidante to me.. Your number 44 will always have its place in our Ring of Honor, enshrined as one of the most deserving members. “

Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others. Rest In Peace, Westy 🙏 – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 2, 2021

The commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver praised Westphal as “one of the great players of his day.”

“He will be remembered for his generosity, leadership and love of the game, which defined his many years in the NBA,” said Silver. it’s a statement. “We extend our condolences to Paul’s wife, Cindy, and her family.”