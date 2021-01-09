Golden State Warriors win over LA Clippers 115-105

Golden state warriors got the victory at home against LA Clippers 115-105 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Golden State Warriors players suffered a loss at home against LA Clippers 101-108, while the LA Clippers beat at home to Golden state warriors by 101-108. With this result, Golden state warriors is in fifth place and has accumulated five victories in nine games played so far, while LA Clippers remains in third position with six victories in 10 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the LA Clippers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they got a 15-2 run and widened the difference to a maximum of 17 points (7-24) until they finished with a result of 22-30. After this, during the second quarter LA Clippers he increased his difference and went on to lead by 15 points (22-37) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-35. After this, the teams reached the break with a 51-65 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Golden state warriors they managed to get closer in the light, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 18-2 and reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-22 and 81-87 in total. Finally, in the last quarter the locals managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a 12-1 partial and had a maximum difference of 12 points (115-103), and the quarter ended with a 34-18 partial result , thus ending the match with a final result of 115-105 in favor of the locals.

During the match, Golden state warriors got the victory thanks to 38 points, 11 assists and two rebounds of Stephen Curry and the 16 points, an assist and six rebounds of Andrew Wiggins. The 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds of Paul George and the 24 points, four assists and three rebounds of Kawhi leonard they were not enough for LA Clippers could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Golden state warriors will face Toronto raptors at Chase Center. For its part, the next meeting of LA Clippers will be against Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.