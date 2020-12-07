Home Sports Basketball Harden skips Houston's first workout
Harden skips Houston’s first workout

By kenyan

The star guard of the Houston Rockets, James Harden, opened a big question in the NBA by not showing up this Sunday for the first group training that the team had scheduled.

The new Rockets coach, Stephen Silas, told reporters that Harden’s absence was due to the health protocols that the NBA has established in relation to covid-19, but he also acknowledged that he has not had contact with him lately. franchise player.

However, he hoped Harden could do some individual work on the Toyota Center prep field this Sunday. Harden, who according to sources expressed his desire to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, posted photos on Instagram during the end of the season. week they showed it in the lil baby rapper birthday party, in Atlanta, without wearing a face mask.

The NBA required players to self-quarantine at home this week, aside from testing at team facilities, individual workouts and essential activities like shopping.

“I’m not really sure what obstacles he has to overcome in order to train with the team,” Silas said. “I’d just say I want it here, and I want it to be a big part of what we’re doing.”

Silas, 47, reiterated that he has confidence in Harden and is excited about the prospect of coaching him, as well as being the leader the team needs.

Rockets veteran forward PJ Tucker has also not been authorized to train with the team due to the same protocols. Silas explained that Tucker was at the Toyota Center on Sunday morning and was expected to do individual training in the evening.

For his part, point guard John Wall, acquired along with a future first-round pick by Russell westbrook In a trade with the Washington Wizards, he said he has had “a great conversation” with Harden and is “convinced” of his commitment to continue in Houston this season.

Wall said he and Harden, who has two more contract seasons and a player option for a third, spoke before the trade and said they wanted to compete as partners.

“We are going to find out what is the best decision regarding the moment of his return with the team,” he said. Wall, five-time All-Star with the Wizards who has been out of play since December 2018 due to serious injuries to his heel and Achilles tendon. “We are both identified with what we want to achieve with the Rockets.”

The new Rockets coach said there is nothing like direct communication, something he has not yet been able to have with Harden, and hopes that when he does so all parties will be able to discuss in a professional, open and honest way what is best for them. everybody.

