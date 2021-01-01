Indiana Pacers win over Cleveland Cavaliers 119-99

Indiana pacers beat as a local Cleveland Cavaliers 119-99 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Indiana Pacers players were defeated at home against Boston Celtics by 111-116. For their part, the Cleveland Cavaliers also lost at home with New York Knicks 86-95, completing a three-game losing streak in the last five games. With this result, Indiana pacers is in second place and accumulates four victories in five games played, while Cleveland Cavaliers it remains in seventh position with three victories in five games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had as protagonist and dominator Indiana pacers, reached a difference of 11 points (30-19) and finished with a 32-21. Later, in the second quarter the visitors reduced differences, which ended with a partial result of 25-30. After this, the players accumulated a total of 57-51 points before the break.

During the third quarter Indiana pacers managed to distance itself in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-1 and increased the difference to a maximum of 21 points (86-65) until concluding with a partial result of 31-17 (88-68 ). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the local players maintained their difference in the electronic one and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-31. After all this, the match ended with a result of 119-99 in favor of Indiana pacers.

During the match, they highlighted Domantas Sabonis and Doug Mcdermott for their contributions to the team, after getting 25 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds and 18 points and nine rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Collin sexton and Darius garland, with 28 points, four assists and one rebound and 21 points, five assists and two rebounds respectively.

After achieving victory, the next clash of Indiana pacers will be against New York Knicks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, while the next adversary of Cleveland Cavaliers be Atlanta Hawks, with which he will play in the State Farm Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.