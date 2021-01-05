Kevin Durant will be out of quarantine for a week after being exposed to covid-19

The star forward of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, will have to be in quarantine for seven days after having been with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to several local journalistic sources. Durant’s quarantine is part of the health and safety protocols that the NBA has established since the new season began.

Durant, who already had covid-19 last May, has continued to register antibodies against the coronavirus. As of Monday afternoon, Durant had given negative for coronavirus three times, they added the same sources. According to the Center for Disease Control, antibodies are “proteins that help fight infection and can protect against disease again.”

Scientists are still not sure what degree of immunity they provide the antibodies against infection again. The NBA’s covid-19 protocols do not distinguish between players who have antibodies and those who do not.

During the week that he is in quarantine, Durant will miss the games that the Nets will play against the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season Rehabbing an Achilles tendon injury, he has started all six Nets games so far in the 2020-21 league. The star forward has averages of 28.2 points; 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 34 minutes that he has played per game.