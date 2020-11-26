Home Sports Basketball Klay Thompson undergoes surgery and will miss another season
Klay Thompson undergoes surgery and will miss another season

By kenyan

The escort of Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson He has undergone surgery after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg and will miss the entire NBA season, his team has confirmed.

Thompson has not played an official game since the 2019 Finals, when he suffered a Serious knee injury playing against Toronto Raptors. This new operation will cause the period of withdrawal of the five-time ‘All Star’ to extend, at least, up to two full seasons.

“Klay Thompson has undergone successful surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon injury. The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, keep Klay out for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. His recovery is expected to be complete, “the Warriors announced in a medical report.

