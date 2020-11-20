Home Sports Basketball Knicks drop six players and cut $ 40 million in salaries
SportsBasketball

Knicks drop six players and cut $ 40 million in salaries

By kenyan

The New York Knicks began rebuilding on Thursday by releasing six players and eliminating $ 40 million in contracts that affected his salary cap.

LThe Knicks’ decision confirms the serious crisis the NBA is going through after the salaries of many players became prohibitive for the owners of a large part of the franchises in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Knicks announced they have resigned power forward Taj Gibson, point guard Elfrid Payton and guard Wayne Ellington. and they rejected the team option $ 15.75 million on the contract for power forward Bobby Portis.

Gibson planned to earn $ 9.45 million in 2020-21, while Payton and Ellington were to receive eight million dollars each.

All three will each win a million dollars in guaranteed money in his deals with the Knicks despite being excluded from the team.

The Knicks also turned down a $ 1.7 million option on guard Theo Pinson’s contract. and quit second-year forward Kenny Wooten, who had a two-way contract.

Previous transfers

The Knicks hired Gibson, Payton, Ellington and Portis in June 2019 after failing to land high-profile free agents that summer, including current Brooklyn Nets teammates forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving.

In addition, the Knicks acquired power forward Ed Davis and two second-round picks from 2023 on Thursday.

Last season, Davis, 31, averaged 1.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in the 28 games he played as a reserve with the Jazz.

With the deal, the Jazz also save $ 5 million in salary cap for 2020-2021.

Related news

Klay Thompson tears his Achilles tendon and misses his second full season

Basketball kenyan -
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, was struck again by bad luck. ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the three-time NBA champion suffered...
Read more

Campazzo’s agent confirms that “he will play next season in the NBA”

Basketball kenyan -
Facundo Campazzo's agent, Claudio Villanueva, has been resounding with the future of the Real Madrid base and has assured that "he will play next...
Read more

Alarms set off in the Warriors for possible injury to Klay Thompson

Basketball kenyan -
The alarms of a new serious injury affecting star guard Klay Thompson were reignited on Wednesday within the Golden State Warriors organization after the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

MOH introduces new directive for travellers within Kenya

News Laiza Maketso -
The Ministry of Health has given out a new set of measures regarding travellers coming or going out of the country. This move comes in...
Read more

Uhuru meets Ruto for 3 hours, collection of signatures for...

News Tracy Aime -
Sources have revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto had a 3-hour meeting at state house. The Deputy President arrived at State...
Read more

8 things that make you wake up in the middle of...

Health kenyan -
Everyone has their own reasons for staying up late. Whether to work on unfinished schoolwork, catch up deadline work, or is waiting video...
Read more

Magoha’s bodyguard sexually assaults NMG journalist (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has yet again found himself in another scandal when his bodyguard assaulted Nation Media Group (NMG) journalists on Thursday...
Read more

FC Porto: Felipe Anderson pushed to the exit

football kenyan -
On loan from West Ham to FC Porto during the end of the summer transfer window, Felipe Anderson did not see the light of...
Read more

Principal in Bungoma school succumbs to Covid-19

News Tracy Aime -
Covid-19 has claimed the life of yet another school principal. Charles Mwaria, the principal of Sikusi Boys High School, succumbed to Covid-19 related complications...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke