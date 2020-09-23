Home Sports Basketball Kobe Bryant dead: Vanessa Bryant sues Los Angeles police over photos of...
Kobe Bryant dead: Vanessa Bryant sues Los Angeles police over photos of crash

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Police Department for taking photos of the helicopter crash scene.

A new legal procedure in connection with the death of Kobe Bryant. A complaint was filed by Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the American basketball player, against the Los Angeles County Police Department (California). According to the press agency AP, she blames eight members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for taking photos of the crash site with their personal phones. One of them would even have shown these photos in a bar, a few days after the tragedy. Some of these clichés would be particularly morbid.

Vanessa Bryant said she was “shocked and devastated” by the existence of the photos of the crash, which also claimed the lives of her daughter Gianna and seven other people. Damages are claimed for negligence, invasion of privacy and willful interference with emotional distress.

“Ms. Bryant feels bad about strangers looking at the footage of her deceased husband and child. She lives in fear that she or her children will one day be faced with gruesome images of loved ones online.” , can we also read in the file filed in the name of Vanessa Bryant.

Several complaints in progress

Shortly after the accident, Sheriff Alex Villanueva admitted that eight people in his department had taken and possibly shared (in a small circle) photographs of the scene. He then claimed to have requested the deletion of these files. However, he felt that the police regulations did not frame photos of accident scenes, but only crime scenes.

In addition to the proceedings directly related to the acts of investigation into this crash that occurred on January 26, a complaint was filed by Vanessa Bryant against the helicopter company and the pilot’s family. The latter itself initiated proceedings against the two air traffic controllers who were in contact with the pilot in the last minutes of the flight.

