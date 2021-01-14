Los Angeles Lakers win 99-128 over Oklahoma City Thunder

Los angeles lakers managed to win Oklahoma city thunder away by 99-128 in a new NBA day. Locals come from losing home with San antonio spurs 102-112 and after this result they added a streak of three defeats in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won away from home against Houston Rockets by 100-117, so after the game they completed a streak of five wins in a row. With this result, Los angeles lakers accumulates 10 victories in 13 games played in the competition, while Oklahoma city thunder it remains with five victories in 11 disputed parties. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the Los Angeles Lakers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 partial in this quarter and went on to win by 12 points (4-16) until finishing with a result of 21-30. . Later, during the second quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they got another 16-0 run and had a maximum difference of 24 points (32-56) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result. from 25-28. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 46-58 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter the players of Los angeles lakers They increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 18-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 28 points (61-89) and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 25-35 and 71-93 total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Los angeles lakers They widened their difference again, reached a difference of 31 points (95-126) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-35. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 99-128 for the visitors.

During the match, Los angeles lakers took the victory thanks to 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Lebron James and the 21 points and six rebounds of Montrezl harrell. The 17 points, one assist and two rebounds from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 11 points, four assists and nine rebounds of Isaiah Roby they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

The next match of Oklahoma city thunder will be against Chicago Bulls at Chesapeake Energy Arena, while the next meeting of Los angeles lakers will be against New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center. Check the full NBA schedule.