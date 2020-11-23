Marc Gasol signs for the Lakers

Free agency always revolutionizes the NBA, and this season he has also done it with the future of the five Spaniards who play in the best basketball league in the world. Marc Gasol has been the last to close his new contract, but the wait has been worth it: the Catalan center will sign a two-season contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the current champions of the ring, according to the North American chain ESPN.

Gasoline, who has played the last two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, with whom he won the championship ring in 2019, will play with the team that drafted in 2007 with pick number 48. However, Marc never put on the purple and gold jersey, since in February 2008, before making the jump to the NBA, his rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the trade for his brother Pau, who would end up winning two titles with the Lakers from Kobe Bryant.

Marc had sounded for other title candidate teams like the Clippers, that in the last hours their interest in Sant Boi had cooled after closing the signing of Serge Ibaka for two seasons and 19M dollars. The Warriors and the same Raptors They were also in the pools to get the services of ‘Big Spain’, which will finally land in Hollywood where will charge the minimum contract for veterans, about 2.5M dollars per season.

The acquisition of Gasol It is a new movement that reaffirms the Lakers as one of the most active teams in this market. Far from relaxing, the Angelina franchise has moved to give LeBron James a competitive team designed to achieve the back-to-back. Waiting to confirm the renovation of Anthony Davis, the champions have already managed to seize the services of the point guard Dennis Schröder, the veteran tripler Wesley matthews and the pivot Montrezl harrell (Best 6th Man of the season), as well as renewing Kentavious Cadwell-Pope, key piece in the offensive scheme of the team.

‘Spanish connection’ in Minnesota

After getting Ricky Rubio via transfer from the Thunder (the Spanish had been traded a few days before from Phoenix to OKC), the Wolves have ensured the continuity of Juancho Hernangómez for three seasons and $ 21M. The Spanish power forward, who arrived in the middle of last season from the Nuggets, will be a luxury substitute for a team that counts, in addition to Ricky, with Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and the brand new number 1 of the Draft Anthony Edwards.

For its part, Willy has gotten a more discreet contract of a season with New Orleans Pelicans by Zion Williamson for the minimum, 2.5M dollars.