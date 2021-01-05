Milwaukee Bucks beat Detroit Pistons 125-115

Milwaukee bucks beat as a local Detroit Pistons by 125-115 on a new NBA day. The locals come from winning at home to Chicago Bulls 126-96 and after this match they have a total of four victories in their last five matches, while the visitors suffered a defeat at home with Boston Celtics 120-122, getting a total of four losses in their last five games. With this result, Milwaukee bucks stands in seventh place and accumulates 4 victories in seven games played, while Detroit Pistons he remains in fifteenth position with a victory in seven games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 33-26. After this, in the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks they managed to distance themselves in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial of 10-2 and got to be winning by 15 points (61-46) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 34-30. After this, the players reached the break with a 67-56 score.

During the third quarter the local players managed to distance themselves again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 18 points (86-68) until finishing with a partial result of 30- 24 and a 97-80 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter Detroit Pistons he managed to get close again in the electronic, in fact, he got a partial in this quarter of 12-2, although it was not enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-35. After all this, the match concluded with a final score of 125-115 for Milwaukee bucks.

Much of the victory of Milwaukee bucks was cemented from 43 points, four assists and nine rebounds of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 19 points, four assists and nine rebounds of Khris middleton. The 24 points, eight assists and two rebounds of Derrick Rose and the 24 points, three assists and four rebounds of Jerami grant they were not enough for Detroit Pistons won the match.

In the next clash, both teams will meet again, this time in the Fiserv Forumwhile in the next game, Milwaukee bucks will be measured with Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.