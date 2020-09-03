NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee, in danger in his quest for the title

Miami now leads 2-0 against Milwaukee, one of the favorites for the NBA title, in the Eastern Conference semifinals. A slight fault in the buzzer of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team’s superstar, precipitated the fall of the Bucks.
And two for Miami: after an unbreathable end of the game, the Heat made the break (2-0) against the Bucks in their Eastern Conference semi-final, thanks to two final free throws from Jimmy Butler after a fault by Giannis Antetokounmpo, best defender of the season (116-114).
The expected reaction did not take place, otherwise much too late. Manhandled in match No. 1 (115-104), Milwaukee has long lagged behind in No. 2, certainly at a respectable distance, never more than eleven points, and believed to succeed in snatching the extension after three free throws of Khris Middleton 4.3 seconds from time (114-114).
Jimmy Butler gets the foul at the buzzer 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/DYQUkCBcoK
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020
Jimmy Butler hits the free throw for the win! pic.twitter.com/7L5cGaUwSi
– SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020
But Antetokounmpo touched Butler’s back after his buzzer shot. Illegally according to the referee who whistled foul, sending the Heat winger (13 points, far from 40 in the first act) on the free throw line. In a lunar atmosphere, he converted his two attempts, while in front of him, sitting behind the panel, the “Greek Freak”, crossed by a feeling of guilt, rubbed his hair, head bowed.
This success, which could have escaped them, is nonetheless deserved for the Floridians who have long blocked access to the basket at Antetokounmpo, object of criticism at the end of the first match for not having been able to force the decision in situation of play-offs. He also took time to achieve this, scoring 11 of his 29 points (14 rebounds) in the last quarter, helping to tighten the score.
Khris Middelton helped him a lot (23 pts, 8 assists), but the overall address of the Bucks was insufficient (43.5%, 28% behind the arc), and this is also to be credited to Miami and his determination to dissuade enemy offensives. Milwaukee also pays a delayed defense, like the 38 points conceded in the first quarter, terribly hampered by the protean threats from the Heat, embodied by Goran Dragic (23 pts), and Duncan Robinson and rookie Tyler Herro ( 17 pts), important basket authors.
For now, collective superiority is Florida. This will have to change quickly for the Bucks, best team of the regular season, otherwise they are facing a huge disappointment.