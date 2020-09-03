NBA: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee, in danger in his quest for the title

Miami now leads 2-0 against Milwaukee, one of the favorites for the NBA title, in the Eastern Conference semifinals. A slight fault in the buzzer of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team’s superstar, precipitated the fall of the Bucks.

And two for Miami: after an unbreathable end of the game, the Heat made the break (2-0) against the Bucks in their Eastern Conference semi-final, thanks to two final free throws from Jimmy Butler after a fault by Giannis Antetokounmpo, best defender of the season (116-114).

The expected reaction did not take place, otherwise much too late. Manhandled in match No. 1 (115-104), Milwaukee has long lagged behind in No. 2, certainly at a respectable distance, never more than eleven points, and believed to succeed in snatching the extension after three free throws of Khris Middleton 4.3 seconds from time (114-114).