NBA free agency to begin on November 20

The NBA and the NBPA, the union that represents the league’s players, have reached an agreement to mark the schedule and the bases for the 2020/2021 season. In this way, the league will officially begin on December 22, three days before Christmas.

On November 18, the NBA Draft will be held. The 2020 free agency will open two days later, on November 20. The opening of the transfer market will follow on the 22nd and the start of the training camps (December 1) to start preparing for the season.

This announcement is part of the narrow NBA preseason required by the pandemic, with the NBA ‘draft’, free agency and the opening of training sessions gathered in a period of just two weeks.

In addition, more details of the next season of 72 games starting on December 22. Thus, the NBA suffered a revenue shortfall of about $ 1.5 billion due to the closure of the 2019-20 season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

Even so, the salary cap and luxury tax numbers will be identical to a year ago ($ 109.14 billion and $ 132.627 million, respectively) thanks to a reworking of the division of league-related revenue between players and NBA ownership.

No formal date has been set for stars like Anthony Davis, who is aiming for his renewal with the Los Angeles Lakers, or the franchises to exercise their contract options, although that is expected to happen in the days immediately prior to the November 18 draft.