NBA: Miami remakes the blow of the “Comeback Kids” and leads 2-0 against Boston

Led by 17 points, Miami still managed to reverse the fate of the game against Boston (106-101) to lead 2-0 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Miami, carried by Goran Dragic’s 25 points, was again imperial defensively in the second half to overthrow Boston, which nevertheless had a 17-point lead and now finds itself, without really knowing how, led 2-0 in the Eastern Conference final. NBA.

Thursday, these are the same ingredients that still made the success of the Heat after that of match number 1: a relentlessness to chase the opposing ball, which resulted in eleven interceptions including two from Jimmy Butler in the money-time, and an ability to be cold-blooded in these same moments to put the baskets that matter.

Resilience was also on the side of the Heat, badly embarked in the heart of the second quarter, then led 58-41 by the C’s then reciting their basketball too quietly, and who was able to show all his character after returning from the locker room.

And it was the inside Bam Adebayo, who had managed an exceptional against left hand on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt two days earlier, who started the revolt in a more offensive register this time by crushing everything in the opposing racket. . He scored in this third quarter 15 of his 21 points in total (10 rebounds, 4 assists), and Miami to inflict a big burst (37-17) from which Boston will not recover.

“We are the ‘comeback kids’!”

“We like to make things a little difficult. We’re the ‘comeback kids’,” Butler smiled afterward. This reversal of the situation will be the only one of the match since despite a close to three lengths in the last minute (104-101) after two baskets behind the arc of Jaylen Brown (21 pts), it is the Heat who has indeed mastered the money-time.

In addition to his dissuasive defense, Jimmy Butler scored 6 of his 14 points in these decisive moments, completing a collective work, which also owes its success to the long-distance baskets of Duncan Robinson (6/12, 18 pts) and to the contribution still valuable from Tyler Herro out of the bench (11 pts, 9 rebounds, 5 assists).

Anger in Boston

What also appears to be one of the keys to the success of the Florida team lies in its zone defense set up by Erik Spoelstra who is currently winning his duel from a distance with the coach opposite Brad Stevens . But the Celtics, if they lacked solutions in the last minutes and probably a response to the physical challenge imposed in the second half by Miami, once again did not go far from winning.

They must have disbelief, especially since their domination was brilliant in the first part of the match, in the wake of Kemba Walker, author of 23 points (7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Jayson Tatum (21 pts) . The anger was in any case heard in their locker room, with cries and throws of objects reported by ESPN, Marcus Smart even exiting in fury by throwing a few names of birds. What the players refused to comment after the fact, but which at least tends to demonstrate their willingness to fight to the end.

“I know everyone wants to talk about the tactical scheme, commented Erik Spoelstra after the meeting, asked about his winning choices. But what matters is the investment, the efforts. Make every effort possible, whatever the diagram. ” Demonstration expected Saturday during game number 3, already crucial for Boston’s chances of survival.