NBA: New York Knicks 89

Philadelphia 76ers won as a visitor against New York Knicks 89-109 after a new round in the NBA. On the previous day, the New York Knicks players were defeated away from home against Indiana pacers 121-107, while the Philadelphia 76ers defeated at home Washington Wizards by 113-107. With this result, Philadelphia 76ers is currently in fifth place, while New York Knicks he will try again the next day after finishing thirteenth in the standings. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had variations in the score of both teams, in fact, the New York Knicks players came to win by two points (3-1) and their rivals by eight (8-16) and ended with 27-27. After this, in the second quarter the players of the visiting team managed to distance themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved another 14-0 partial and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (42-54) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-33. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 55-60 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visitors distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and came to win by 20 points (66-86) and concluded with a partial result of 14-26 (69-86). Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team increased its difference again, in fact, it achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and had a maximum difference of 23 points (86-109) and the quarter ended with a partial result from 20-23. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 89-109 in favor of the visitors.

The victory of Philadelphia 76ers was built on 27 points, two assists and 10 rebounds from Joel embiid and the 15 points, six assists and nine rebounds of Ben simmons. The 25 points, three assists and seven rebounds of Julius Randle and the 22 points, three assists and five rebounds of Alec burks they were not enough for New York Knicks could win the game.

After achieving victory, the next duel of Philadelphia 76ers will be against Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhousewhile in the next game, New York Knicks will be measured with Milwaukee bucks at Madison Square Garden. Follow the NBA schedule in full.