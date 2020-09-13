NBA: the Lakers dismiss the Rockets and spin in the final to the west

Thanks to their 119-96 victory over Houston on Saturday night in the play-offs, LeBron James’ Lakers won their series 4-1 and landed their ticket to the Western Conference final.

A matter of course: determined not to let their series drag on, the Lakers, led by LeBron James on a mission, dismissed the Rockets after a final victory (119-96) which qualifies them for their first Western Conference final in ten years. After a disappointing first season in LA, marked by a nasty groin injury and the failure of a non-qualification for the play-offs, James will discover the flavor of these games in the West, after having played 10 finals in the East including 9 won with Cleveland and Miami. He does not yet know his opponent, Denver still managing to resist the Clippers (3-2).

In the meantime, it is he who again presided over the destinies of the Lakers with unwavering determination and a power which we will never stop saying how impressive she is at 35 years old. His 29 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in 31 minutes largely contributed to stifle the tiny hopes of a comeback of the Rockets who had no more really under the sole.