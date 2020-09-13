Home Sports Basketball NBA: the Lakers dismiss the Rockets and spin in the final to...
NBA: the Lakers dismiss the Rockets and spin in the final to the west

By kenyan

Thanks to their 119-96 victory over Houston on Saturday night in the play-offs, LeBron James’ Lakers won their series 4-1 and landed their ticket to the Western Conference final.

A matter of course: determined not to let their series drag on, the Lakers, led by LeBron James on a mission, dismissed the Rockets after a final victory (119-96) which qualifies them for their first Western Conference final in ten years. After a disappointing first season in LA, marked by a nasty groin injury and the failure of a non-qualification for the play-offs, James will discover the flavor of these games in the West, after having played 10 finals in the East including 9 won with Cleveland and Miami. He does not yet know his opponent, Denver still managing to resist the Clippers (3-2).

In the meantime, it is he who again presided over the destinies of the Lakers with unwavering determination and a power which we will never stop saying how impressive she is at 35 years old. His 29 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in 31 minutes largely contributed to stifle the tiny hopes of a comeback of the Rockets who had no more really under the sole.

The question was settled from the 1st quarter won 35-20 by LA, very aggressive, like the “coast-to-coast” dunk of the “King”, and who then capitalized without ever forgetting to defend – mention against Alex Caruso on James Harden. It is also at three points that the difference was made, the Lakers by planting 19 of 37, when their opponents have seriously harvested (13/49).

Westbrook gets confused with … Rondo’s brother

On the Houston side precisely, only Harden held his rank (30 pts to 12/20, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) unlike Russell Westbrook still passed through (10 pts at 4/13) and who was very angry by being room by the brother of the leader of the Lakers Rajon Rondo, excluded from the room. For the Rockets, this new failure sanctions a philosophy of play based on the “run and gun” (running, shooting at all costs) that they tried to reinforce with defensive inclinations that they had not previously been given. . But it turned out to be too taxing to take on physically.

LeBron James on a mission

With this qualification completed 4-1, the Lakers are offering themselves a little respite in their still long quest for a 17th league title. The most recent dates back to 2010 and it was the fifth for Kobe Bryant. Since the accidental death of the latter on January 26, LeBron James has felt invested with a mission that mingles with his insatiable quest for a 4th title with a third different club after Miami and Cleveland: to bring the “Laker Nation” to the top inspired by the famous “Mamba mentality” of its glorious elder. “That’s why I wanted to be a part of this franchise, to bring her back to a level where she’s used to being. It’s an honor for us to wear the purple and gold jersey. We’re just trying to to carry on all this legacy, ”he said.

