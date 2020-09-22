NBA: the next season should not start before 2021

NBA boss Adam Silver is looking for a resumption of the next season from January 2021, the best compromise according to him.

NBA boss Adam Silver has estimated that the 2020-2021 season should not begin until the start of next year, the best compromise according to him for teams to replay in their halls and in front of the public. “In my opinion, there won’t be a season until early 2021. The more we learn, the more I continue to believe it will get better in January,” Silver told CNN.

“The goal for us is that next season is a normal season, with 82 games and play-offs. And if the ideal is to start at Christmas, it seems unlikely. At the earliest, January is the best compromise because the objective is to perform in front of the public. “

Initially, in his plan for the resumption of the current season, which ends for the time being without a hitch from a health point of view in the bubble of Disney World (Florida) sealed to the coronavirus, included the start of the following one on December 1 . What was a window of seven weeks from the end of the finals (maximum October 13) and appeared very optimistic at the time.

The financial aspect at the center of the discussions?

Adam Silver himself had conceded to ESPN three weeks ago that this date seemed to him “to be a little early”. Still, by being required to move the calendar, if the classic season is maintained (82 games plus the play-offs), it should then end with a finals in September. This will cause an overlap with the Olympic Games in Tokyo (July 23-August 8) where many stars of the league intend to defend the colors of their country, those of Team USA first.

The financial aspect is obviously crucial in the decision that the NBA will take. The coronavirus has already cost the league and franchises hundreds of millions of dollars and playing a full season in front of fans is the best way to avoid losing similar income in 2021.