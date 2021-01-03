Oklahoma City Thunder win 99-108 against Orlando Magic

Oklahoma city thunder was imposed on Orlando Magic away from home by 99-108 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Philadelphia 76ers 92-116 and after the game they add a streak of three losses in their last five games, while the visitors also lost at home with New Orleans Pelicans by 80-113. With this result, Oklahoma city thunder is in thirteenth place and accumulates two victories in five games played, while Orlando Magic remains in second position with four victories in six games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of Orlando MagicIn fact, the team got a 12-2 quarter in this quarter and had a maximum difference of seven points (33-26) and ended with a result of 33-28. Later, the second quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic until finalizing with a partial result of 18-24. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 51-52 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter the players of Oklahoma city thunder they distanced themselves in the light and the fourth ended with a partial result of 31-32 (and an 82-84 overall). Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team distanced itself again in the light, reached a difference of 11 points (97-108) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 17-24. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 99-108 in favor of Oklahoma city thunder.

During the match they highlighted Darius bazley and George Hill for their participation in the game, after getting 19 points, two assists and 12 rebounds and 18 points, five assists and one rebound respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Nikola Vucevic and Terrence ross, with 30 points, two assists and 13 rebounds and 26 points, two assists and six rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game Orlando Magic will face Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway center. For its part, Oklahoma city thunder you will see the faces with Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.