Oklahoma trades back to Ricky Rubio, who will return to the Timberwolves!

By kenyan

Ricky Rubio returns ‘home’. A few days after it became known that the Phoneix Suns had traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in order to get Chris Paul, the Thunder have decided to transfer the Catalan point guard again and send him to the Timberwolves, a team that chose the El Masnou player in the draft.

Jon Krwaczynski, a journalist who follows the news of the Wolves, advanced the news of the movement of the franchise in exchange for his 17th pick of the night.

In Minnesota, Ricky played his first six years in the NBA and quickly put the fans in his pocket.. He reached more than 350 games and now he will have the opportunity to return to a different team, with renewed airs and a much younger squad.

You have to remember that the Timberwolves also chose Anthony Edwards at number one in the Draft, a promise that will add to the already realities D’Angelo Rusell and Karl-Anthony Towns. In addition, the Spanish Juancho Hernangómez, Ricky’s teammate in the Spanish team, will also be a teammate now.

