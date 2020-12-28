Orlando Magic win against Washington Wizards 113-120

Orlando Magic was imposed on Washington Wizards as a visitor by 113-120 in a new round of the NBA. Previously, Washington Wizards players were defeated at home to Orlando Magic 120-130, so after the game they complete a streak of four consecutive defeats. For their part, the Orlando Magic won at home at Washington Wizards by 120-130, so after the game they complete a streak of four consecutive victories. With this result, Orlando Magic is in second place and accumulates so far full of victories in three games played, while Washington Wizards he remains in fourteenth position with no victory so far in the competition. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Washington Wizards He was the main protagonist, in fact, the team got a 12-2 partial in this quarter and had a maximum difference of 12 points (16-4) and finished with 35-29. Later, during the second quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 25-33. After this, the players reached the break with a 60-62 score.

In the third quarter there was a comeback by the local team until it concluded with a partial result of 34-15 (and a 94-77 total). Finally, the last quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the quarter with a partial result 19-43. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 113-120 in favor of the visitors.

During the meeting, the participation of Terrence ross and Markelle Fultz, who got 26 points and one rebound and 26 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Bradley Beal and Raul Neto, with 29 points, seven assists and five rebounds and 22 points, five assists and four rebounds respectively.

The next match of Washington Wizards will be against Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena. For its part, Orlando Magic will seek victory against Oklahoma city thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.