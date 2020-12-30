Orlando Magic wins 107-118 over Oklahoma City Thunder

Orlando Magic he took the victory against Oklahoma city thunder away by 107-118 in a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Oklahoma City Thunder players were defeated at home against Utah Jazz by 109-110. For their part, the Orlando Magic defeated at home Washington Wizards 113-120, so after this result they add a total of five victories in a row. With this result, Orlando Magic ranks first and accumulates full victories in four games played, while Oklahoma city thunder it remains in thirteenth position with a victory in three games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter had several leader changes on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 27-34. Later, in the second quarter, the home team closed the gap on the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a 12-2 run, which ended with a 29-26 score. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 56-60 points before the break.

During the third quarter the players of Oklahoma city thunder They cut distances again in the light until concluding with a partial result of 29-27 (and an overall 85-87). Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team distanced themselves on the scoreboard, marked the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-31, thus ending the clash with a result end of 107-118 in favor of Orlando Magic.

During the meeting, the participation of Nikola Vucevic and Dwayne bacon, who had 28 points, five assists and 10 rebounds and 18 points and eight rebounds respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Roby, with 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and 19 points and seven rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Oklahoma city thunder will measure his strength with New Orleans Pelicans at Chesapeake Energy Arena. For its part, Orlando Magic will seek victory against Philadelphia 76ers at Amway center. Check the full NBA schedule.