Paul George, last NBA star to receive a $ 226 million contract

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George signed a maximum contract extension that guarantees him 226 million dollars over the next five years, the NBA team reported Thursday.

George’s agent, Aaron Mintz, from the CAA Sports company, also confirmed the agreement reached by his client, which is still one year in effect and for which he will receive a salary of $ 35.4 million, all guaranteed.

George had a player option for the 2021-22 season that will be replaced by the four-year extension, which includes a new player option for the 2024-25 season, always according to information provided by Mintz.

Contract numbers are likely to be affected by lower annual percentage increases in the salary cap due to significant losses in league revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.

George is eligible to receive 35% of the Clippers’ total salary cap, which will limit the Los Angeles team to elite players in the future.

This extension is related to the four-year, $ 137 million contract George signed while with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018.

George will have turned that Thunder contract and the new deal into a massive seven-year, $ 290 million total, without yet having been able to clinch a title with either team.

The addition of George served as a catalyst for another star forward, Kawhi Leonard, to commit to a free agent deal with the Clippers and form a tandem that is expected to compete for the NBA championships in the coming years.

In their first season together, George was one of the factors that led to the surprise elimination in the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets, after snatching a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The next step in securing the future of the franchise will focus on re-signing Leonard., who could become a free agent after this season.

George was an All-NBA first team player with the Thunder in 2018-19 and has been selected to the All-NBA third team four times. He has also been chosen four times to be the first or second Defensive Team.

George recovered from a devastating leg injury suffered in the summer of 2014 while playing for Team USA.

His averages in the NBA are 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists. and 1.7 ball recoveries per game.