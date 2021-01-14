Portland Trail Blazers beat Sacramento Kings (126-132)

Portland Trail Blazers got the victory against Sacramento Kings away by 126-132 in a new round of the NBA. The locals come from beating at home to Indiana pacers by 127-122. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Toronto raptors by 112-111, so after the game they added a total of five consecutive wins. With this result, Portland Trail Blazers accumulates seven victories so far in 11 games played in the season, while Sacramento Kings it remains with five victories in 12 disputed parties. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-1 run during the quarter, although the home team finally distanced itself and concluded with a result of 43-33. After this, during the second quarter the players of Portland Trail Blazers they managed to get closer in the light, in fact, they got another 14-2 run and minimized the point difference at the end of the quarter, which ended with a 25-32 score. After this, the players came to rest with a 68-65 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the players of Sacramento Kings They managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 19 points (94-75) until finishing with a partial result of 37-35 (105-100). Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several changes of leader on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the quarter with a partial result 21-32. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 126-132 for the visiting team players.

The triumph of Portland Trail Blazers It was due in part thanks to 40 points, 13 assists and a rebound of Damian Lillard and the 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds of Cj Mccollum. The 29 points, six assists and six rebounds of De’Aaron Fox and the 26 points, five assists and six rebounds of Buddy hield they were not enough for Sacramento Kings could win the game.

In the next NBA game Sacramento Kings will face LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. For its part, Portland Trail Blazers will face Indiana pacers at Fashion Center. Check the full NBA schedule.