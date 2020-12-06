Portland Trail Blazers, first NBA team to close its facilities due to covid-19

The Portlad Trail Blazers closed their sports facilities this Sunday after meeting three positive covid-19 tests in the last four days.

The president of the Blazers, Neil Olshey, in a statement distributed by the team, reported this Sunday that the decision to close the facilities was taken “out of great caution”, in addition to having completed the tracking of possible contacts.

According to the health safety protocols that the NBA has established with the start of training camps, the Trail Blazers will have to do a deep cleaning before they can reopen their work sports center.

Complete training

The Sunday was to be the first full day of training camp for the Blazers and like the rest of the NBA teams they began to have players in their facilities since last week when the individual work sessions began.

The The team didn’t say if the positive tests involved players, staff, or some combination of the two, but the Trail Blazers will begin preseason next Friday., in his field against the Sacramento Kings, and that for now is still scheduled.

The Blazers they did not say how long their facilities will be closed. There was no immediate announcement about the team’s plan for Monday’s practice or if talks had taken place about postponing the game against the Kings.

“You have to face”

“It’s something you have to deal with,” said Miami Heat guard and vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Andre Iguodala, on Sunday. when he was briefed on the Blazers situation. Iguodala said that be confident and hope for the best, but also be prepared for the worst and then see what happens.

The NBA issued a warning to all 30 league teams on Saturday that those who fail to comply with rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus This season they could face significant penalties, such as losing games or picks in the college draft.

NBA teams began coronavirus testing to prepare for camp on Nov. 24. And the league said 48 players, nearly 9% of all those tested, tested positive for COVID-19.