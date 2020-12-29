Portland Trail Blazers prevail 107-115 against Los Angeles Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers managed to win at home to Los angeles lakers by 107-115 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Los Angeles Lakers players achieved victory at home against Minnesota Timberwolves 127-91, while the Portland Trail Blazers also won at home to Houston Rockets by 128-126. With this result, Portland Trail Blazers is in fifth place and has accumulated two victories in three games played so far, while Los angeles lakers remains in ninth position with two victories in four games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the Los Angeles Lakers players, in fact, they achieved a 11-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 13 points (20-7) and ended with 30-22. After this, during the second quarter Portland Trail Blazers managed to recover points to come back the game and had a maximum difference of eight points (35-43) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-36. After this, the players came to rest with a 54-58 in the light.

In the third quarter the local team managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-0 and reached a difference of nine points (73-64) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 31- 26 and a total of 85-84. Finally, the last quarter featured both teams, with movements on the scoreboard until the visiting team managed to close the quarter with a partial result 22-31. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 107-115 in favor of the visiting team.

Along with all this the players of Portland Trail Blazers that stood out the most in the confrontation were Damian Lillard and Gary Trent, who had 31 points, five assists and four rebounds and 28 points, one assist and three rebounds respectively. For its part, the local team stood out Lebron James and Dennis Schroder, with 29 points, six assists and nine rebounds and 24 points, four assists and four rebounds respectively.

On the next round of the NBA, Los angeles lakers will measure his strength with San antonio spurs at At & t Center, while in the next meeting, Portland Trail Blazers will play against LA Clippers at Staples Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.