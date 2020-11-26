Real Madrid make Campazzo’s departure official

Real Madrid officially announced the departure of Facundo Campazzo’s club this Thursday, thanking the Argentine base “for his exemplary behavior and dedication throughout the time” who has defended the white jersey and wishing him “the best” in his next career in the NBA.

“Real Madrid CF and Facundo Campazzo have agreed to end their period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show their appreciation and affection for their exemplary behavior and dedication throughout the time that they have defended our shirt. Real Madrid wishes him and his family the best in his new professional career, “the entity announced in a statement.

The Argentine international reached the Real Madrid in 2014 and during this stage he has won a total of 11 titles: two Euroleague, three Leagues, two King’s Cups and four Spanish Super Cups. In addition, in four of them he was named MVP of the tournament.

The Argentine international of Real Madrid will sign a contract with the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, for the next two seasons, as confirmed last Friday to the ESPN network by his agent, Alex Saratsis.