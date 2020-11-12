Rockets fear Harden and Westbrook will find another team if they are not winners

What was feared came to the organization of the Rockets with questions about whether in the future plans of the stars, the escort James Harden and point guard Russell WestbrookIt will be to continue within the Houston team.

The Rockets begin to face an offseason of several changes, among which is the future of Harden and Westbrook, who, according to various sources close to the team, are still not very clear about what the new stage they are starting with the team will be like.

The unexpected departure of the veteran coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey, new president of operations for the Philadelphia Sixershas left Harden and Westbrook full of concern and more after the new professionals who have taken their respective positions.

The owner of the Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, who decided on a young man from the organization, Rafael Stone, as the new general manager, also surprised with the approval of the inexperienced Stephen Silas as the team’s coach.

Abrupt changes

Although they occurred after Fertitta consulted with both players, now both Harden and Westbrook, through their representatives, want to be informed of the specific sports plans that the players have. Rockets looking ahead.

Fertitta, Stone and Silas They have emphasized that the franchise remains committed to being a contender as it features the two All-Stars in their prime and those who hope to give them the help they need.

However, concerns from Harden and Westbrook that Houston’s chances of being a contender could be waning has left the organization fearful that the superstars’ commitment to staying with the Rockets may be in doubt.

Neither player has requested a trade, but the possibility of them doing so exists and more so given the reinforcement that other franchises are doing that are direct rivals of the Rockets in the Western Conference.

Harden, 31, has been an All-Star in the eight seasons since coming to Houston, won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2017-18 and finished in the top three, voting another four times in the last six years, and claiming the last three NBA leading scorer titles.

Harden is owed $ 131.5 million over the remaining three seasons of his maximum contract, including a $ 46.9 million player option he has for the 2022-23 season.

While Westbrook, who turns 32 tomorrow Thursday, is also owed $ 131.5 million over the next three seasons and has a player option of $ 46.7 million in 2022-23.

Westbrook won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2016-17 season and made his ninth All-Star appearance last season, which ended with the All-Star point guard playing through injury after he recovered from a strained right quadriceps during the first round of the postseason.

Although the two players agreed on the signing of Silas as the new coach of the Rockets, the Houston team will have to have the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin on December 22, a winner if it wants Harden and Westbrook can continue with the team.

Rúben Mantilla