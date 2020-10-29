Home Sports Basketball Rockets hire Stephen Silas as head coach
Houston Rockets signed Stephen Silas, an assistant to the Dallas Mavericks, as head coach, according to multiple sources close to the team.

Both parties finalize the terms of a contract, so a formal announcement is expected in the next few days.

Silas will replace Mike D’Antoni, who left the team after his contract expired at the end of the season.

The Rockets favored Silas primarily because he is characterized by offensive wit and a history of 20 seasons as an assistant under the direction of head coaches Rick Carlisle and Steve Clifford.

Also because in his long career as a coach he has done an outstanding job with high-class bodyguards such as Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry and Kemba Walker.

Silas, 47, is the son of the former player and coach of the NBA, Paul Silas, and worked for his father early in his career, with Charlotte.

He also becomes the fifth father-son combination to be NBA head coaches.

