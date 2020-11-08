Home Sports Basketball Stars like LeBron James or Megan Rapinoe celebrate the triumph of Joe...
SportsBasketball

Stars like LeBron James or Megan Rapinoe celebrate the triumph of Joe Biden

By kenyan

The United States has a new president-elect after the stage of Donald Trump, Y A part of the sports stars, who have always been very critical of the last president, celebrated on social networks the triumph of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

One of the most vocal in their joy at the departure of Trump, was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who had a clear confrontation with the president in recent years, and especially due to the shootings of white policemen before victims of color.

On your twitter account, Lebron published a video in which he is seen smoking a big cigar, after his fourth championship ring, achieved with Los Angeles Lalers, and with a short sentence, “More than a vote & rdquor;

LeBron also posted a photo of a famous action from the 2016 Finals that he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. A play against Andre Iguodala, whose heads he replaced with Biden’s and Trump.

The former Lakers star also showed his satisfaction, Magic Johnson, who congratulated President and Vice President Kamama Harris.

“They have campaigned with loyalty and honesty and I know they will lead this country with the same respect. Joe Biden will heal and reunite this country. With that said, there is neither blue nor red, but only Americans, & rdquor; Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted.

For its part, former women’s soccer world champion Megan Rapinoe, showed an image of him of total satisfaction on his Instagram account, congratulating the president-elect and especially his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“I can’t underestimate how historic and amazing this is for Kamala Harris, for Black and South Asian women., everywhere and for the United States. Let’s never look back, never, “34-year-old world champion Rapinoe also wrote earlier in a third message, to say” thank you black women, “she said on twitter.

Related news

The NBA will start on December 21-22

Basketball kenyan -
Representatives of the Players Union on Thursday completed the vote in favor of the plan presented by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the...
Read more

LeBron asks for help finding a killer

Basketball kenyan -
The star player of the Lakers of the Angels, Lebron Jameshe asked the people of his hometown, Akron (Ohio), help him find a killer. James...
Read more

Adam Silver puts pressure to start before Christmas

Basketball kenyan -
In a conference call with the league's general managers on Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told the team's top basketball executives that "time is...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Ruto jokes about Susan Kihika’s husband divorce

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto enjoyed a light moment while at Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and businessman Sam Mburu's traditional wedding on Saturday the 7th...
Read more

Susan Kihika weds close Ruto ally in colorful wedding ceremony

News Connie Mukenyi -
Nakuru senator Susan Kihika wedded her long time boyfriend Sam Mburu in a colourful traditonal wedding ceremony attended by many politicians. The traditional ceremony was...
Read more

Joe Biden wins US presidential election

News Connie Mukenyi -
Joe Biden has won the United States elections emerging the 46th president after a close steep race with Donald Trump. The former vice president's win...
Read more

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will be America’s first “second gentleman”

World kenyan -
The first "second gentleman" in US history, Doug Emhoff, and Vice President Kamala Harris Image: Reproduction / Social media ...
Read more

Joe Biden is the fourth vice president to become president-elect in...

World kenyan -
Democrat Joe Biden and former President of the United States, Barack Obama Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images and Ricardo...
Read more

Boris Johnson, Macron and other politicians congratulate Joe Biden on his...

World kenyan -
French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a meeting to discuss Brexit Image: Gonzalo Fuentes /...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke