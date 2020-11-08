Stars like LeBron James or Megan Rapinoe celebrate the triumph of Joe Biden

The United States has a new president-elect after the stage of Donald Trump, Y A part of the sports stars, who have always been very critical of the last president, celebrated on social networks the triumph of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

One of the most vocal in their joy at the departure of Trump, was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who had a clear confrontation with the president in recent years, and especially due to the shootings of white policemen before victims of color.

On your twitter account, Lebron published a video in which he is seen smoking a big cigar, after his fourth championship ring, achieved with Los Angeles Lalers, and with a short sentence, “More than a vote & rdquor;

LeBron also posted a photo of a famous action from the 2016 Finals that he won with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors. A play against Andre Iguodala, whose heads he replaced with Biden’s and Trump.

The former Lakers star also showed his satisfaction, Magic Johnson, who congratulated President and Vice President Kamama Harris.

“They have campaigned with loyalty and honesty and I know they will lead this country with the same respect. Joe Biden will heal and reunite this country. With that said, there is neither blue nor red, but only Americans, & rdquor; Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted.

For its part, former women’s soccer world champion Megan Rapinoe, showed an image of him of total satisfaction on his Instagram account, congratulating the president-elect and especially his vice president, Kamala Harris.

“I can’t underestimate how historic and amazing this is for Kamala Harris, for Black and South Asian women., everywhere and for the United States. Let’s never look back, never, “34-year-old world champion Rapinoe also wrote earlier in a third message, to say” thank you black women, “she said on twitter.