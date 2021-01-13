The NBA investigates Kyrie Irving and his relationship with the Nets is fractured

The base Kyrie irving he missed his fourth game with the Nets without giving explanations for his bad attitude, which may end his bond with the Brooklyn team and also cost him a fine from the NBA investigating him for a video in which he is apparently in a party without face mask.

In images circulating on social media, a smiling Irving dances with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and claps as she blows out candles.

If the video is found to be recent, that behavior could be in violation of the health and safety protocols the league has established to fight COVID-19 infections, which have made the NBA season the most unpredictable. of its history.

League guidelines prohibit players from going to clubs, bars, and lounges. They also prohibit attending social gatherings of more than 15 people.

This investigation comes during a turbulent week as the League is examining its own health and safety prevention rules against coronavirus.

NBA canceled three games this week as the positive tests for covid-19 and contact tracing quarantines.

The NBA’s board of governors met Tuesday and team general managers received a call Monday that focused on adjusting protocols.

The NBA has investigated other health and safety violations this season.

Last December, Black Sports Online published a video of the star guard of the Houston Rockets, James Harden, partying, without a mask, supposedly at a Christmas celebration at a club in the Texas city.

After an investigation, the league fined Harden $ 50,000 and had to quarantine him for four days while he tested daily for Covid-19 and all tested negative.

If a player is out of a game for a Covid-19 violation, he would lose 1/72 of his salary, according to the NBA.