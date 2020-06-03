Home Sports News Basketball The NBA wants to finish the season on October 12 at the...
Sports NewsBasketball

The NBA wants to finish the season on October 12 at the latest

By kenyan

The NBA will have the season’s resumption and closing dates voted on Thursday. The organization wants the title of champion to be awarded by October 12 at the latest.

According to ESPN, the NBA wants to set its potential epilogue to October 12. That date would be the 7th possible game of the NBA Finals, the sports channel said, citing unnamed sources within the league.

Last Friday, Commissioner Adam Silver told club bosses that he was aiming for the July 31 date to resume the championship in the Orlando bubble on a forced break since March 11 and the positive coronavirus test of Frenchman Rudy Gobert (Utah).

And he submitted a preferential plan involving 22 teams, the format of which consists of playing a few remaining regular season games, and then organizing play-offs with teams six wins or less from 8th place in each conference. Which, in terms of the latest ranking, are New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio in the West, and Washington in the East.

Towards the end of the season for teams not affected by the playoffs

The NBA, which also talks closely with the players’ union (NBPA), needs a three-quarters majority of owners to approve a return-to-play plan. According to ESPN, a very large majority of them plan to vote for it. This scenario would not include teams that have no chance of making the play-offs and are eight.

While some clubs like the Golden State Warriors seem to be content, arguing that they have no sporting interest in playing a few end-of-season games, others like the Atlanta Hawks refuse to be sidelined.

“I coach the youngest team in the NBA. And the best thing we can benefit from is playing basketball again. If the season resumes and we don’t participate, it will hurt our progress, our production, our ability to continue our momentum for next season,” coach Lloyd Pierce told ESPN. The penultimate of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks still had 15 games to play before the pandemic.

Previous articleNFL owes apology to Kaepernick, says former NBA athlete protesting for Floyd

RELATED ARTICLES

Basketball

Death of George Floyd: Popovich smashes Trump, a “deranged idiot”

kenyan -
Gregg Popovich pulled out the heavy artillery to go after Donald Trump in an interview with The Nation. The San Antonio coach calls the...
Read more
Basketball

NBA: JR Smith explains himself after being filmed hitting a man

kenyan -
On the sidelines of a protest after George Floyd's death Sunday in Los Angeles, former Knicks and Cleveland player JR Smith, 34, was filmed...
Read more
Basketball

NBA: Steve Kerr surprises Jordan’s version of their brawl

kenyan -
Steve Kerr said the fight with Michael Jordan during his career didn't exactly go the way Jordan told her in "The Last Dance." ...
Read more
15,702FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Man who spent night with deceased wife under a lorry sues the government

News Connie Mukenyi -
Charles Mwenda is one bitter husband after he was forced to spend the night with his deceased wife under a lorry and has decided...
Read more

Former Milele FM presenter lands new job on her birthday

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Milele FM presenter Joyce Gituro announced her comeback to radio on Tuesday 2, 2020 which is her birthday after she revealed that she...
Read more

Man left stranded after police drove off with his car

Local news Stanley Kasee -
A man in Awendo, Migori County, was left stranded at a roadblock after one of the police officers at the roadblock drove off in...
Read more

Stop killing us – Kenyans up in arms after police kill yet another homeless man in Mathare

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans seem to be fed up with the extreme police brutality that they are facing from the police. Since the first day of curfew,...
Read more

Kenyans emerge top Diamond Platnumz’s fans as he gets recognition from Billboard

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz keeps on making headlines this time being after he got a rare recognition from one of America’s top...
Read more

Margaret Kamar sworn in as Senate Deputy Speaker

News Stanley Kasee -
Uasin Gishu County Senator Margaret Kamar has officially replaced Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as the Senate Deputy Speaker. The senator won the position after...
Read more

Fagia kwako kwanza na ushughulikie Babu – Kenyans troll Raila after he joined the world in mourning George Floyd

News Connie Mukenyi -
Netizens have trolled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he uploaded a condolence message mourning George Floyd. George lost his life in America after...
Read more

Tumekaa three weeks bila sex kwa hii nyumba – Angry Size 8 accuses DJ MO for denying her sex (Video)

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Secular turned gospel singer Size 8 is an angry wife after her husband and gospel disc jockey DJ MO denied her sex for three...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke