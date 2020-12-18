The Rockets, ready to trade Harden

The Houston Rockets are already determined to close the trade of star guard James Harden when they get the best offer, regardless of whether the team is not the player the player wants to go to.

Harden’s preferred destinations were the Philadelphia Sixers and Brooklyn Nets, but both teams don’t offer a package that the Rockets are interested in.

However, other teams have emerged with options to be in the playoffs and who are in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, who are interested in getting Harden and giving the Rockets a package of young players that will compensate for the exit of your star.

The Rockets are in open negotiations on several fronts and have been communicating with Harden about those scenarios, several sources close to the team reported.

But all of them want to be sure that when their current contract for two more seasons ends, they will ensure continuity with the team that achieves their transfer and does not enter the free agent market.

While the Sixers have voiced their willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in the trade packages for Harden, those talks have not come close to a deal, sources said.

The Rockets plan to start the season next week with Harden sharing the backcourt with John Wall, but have shown a desire to reach a deal as soon as possible, the same sources said.

Harden, a three-time scoring champion and 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), He did not return to training with Houston until Dec. 8, two days after the Rockets began team practice.

He missed the Rockets’ first two preseason games and acknowledged he is “catching up” physically and learning the systems from Houston’s new team coach, Stephen Silas.

Harden, 31, asked for a trade before training camp, despite the Rockets offering him a two-year, $ 103 million contract extension, in addition to the three-year $ 133 million still owed to him.

“I can only focus on this moment, and for me, the best James harden it’s making sure he’s fit, “Harden told reporters Wednesday.” Like I said, my goal is to make the most of the preparation time to get into the regular season in top shape. ”