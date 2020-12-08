The Rockets still have no news of Harden’s birthday with rapper Lil Baby

The crisis between the star escort James harden and the Houston Rockets is accentuated every day after the player has not yet shown up for training and the team does not know when he will.

At least that’s what the Rockets’ rookie coach said on Monday, Stephen Silas, when it was his turn to refer again to the absence of Harden of training and said that “there is no date”, unless he knew.

After what Harden missed the team’s first training session on Sunday, Silas cited NBA COVID-19 protocols as the reason the Rockets’ best player couldn’t work with the rest of the team.

But nevertheless, Harden did not show up for an early individual training on Sunday night, as he had also stated Silas.

FRUSTRATED TRANSFER

Harden, who according to sources requested to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, has not recently contacted Silas, something that the coach has assumed in a diplomatic way when saying that he wanted to give him his “time” and “space”.

But Harden, on Sunday night, if he communicated and informed the Rockets management that he would report to the team soon, something that now Sila He is no longer so clear and very uncertain as to the arrival of the winner of the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the 2017-18 season.

“There is no date, as far as I know,” he reiterated Silas after training on Monday. “It’s a problem. You want your best player to be here.”

Especially since it is about starting a new work scheme and style of play that Silas wants to introduce the Rockets players.

Also, Silas he also said he didn’t know if Harden he had returned to Houston.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Harden posted photos of himself on Instagram over the weekend attending the rapper’s birthday party Lil baby in Atlanta, if you wear a mask.

But what worries most Silas already the Rockets have been videos and photos of Harden hanging out in nightclubs in Las Vegas, which have also circulated on social media in recent days, to the frustration of the Houston team managers.

The NBA has not announced any disciplinary action for violations of Harden of the league’s COVID-19 protocols, which require players to self-quarantine, except for essential activities and team-sanctioned workouts, while prohibiting players from attending parties and clubs.

PENALTY FOR ABSENCE

Harden you are also subject to a fine for not showing up for training camp, but SilasIn order not to further complicate the tense situation that the player has generated, he declared that this has not been a matter of discussion so far.

“I’ve been in situations before where I was a hindrance and we just handled each situation individually on its own merits,” he said. Silas. “As for any kind of punishment, we haven’t even crossed that bridge yet. We’re just trying to work piece by piece.”

The Rockets have been adamant that they will not rush to trade to Harden, who has two seasons plus a player option for a third year remaining on his multi-million dollar contract of more than $ 40 million per season.

SILAS BY D’ANTINI

Silas, who was hired this offseason to fill the veteran’s job Mike D’Antoni, declined to speculate on what Harden is trying to do by not showing up for training.

“Honestly, I am not clear about the message,” he commented. Silas. “I basically take it at face value that it is not here. The reasoning is up to him.”

But Silas Yes, he was blunt in saying that he will have to give explanations Harden both in one sense and another, of his absence at the beginning of training and that the team is going to demand of him.

“For me, guessing and thinking about the possibilities is not real for me. What is real is that he is not here, and he has a reason, but it is up to him to tell whoever his reason is.” Silas.