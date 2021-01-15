Toronto Raptors win over Charlotte Hornets 111-108

Toronto raptors managed to win at home Charlotte hornets by 111-108 on a new NBA day. Previously, Toronto Raptors players lost away from home to Portland Trail Blazers 112-111, while Charlotte Hornets also lost at home with Dallas mavericks 93-104, adding a total of three defeats in the last five games. With this result, Toronto raptors accumulates three victories in 11 matches played in the competition, while Charlotte hornets he remains with six victories in 13 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter had several changes of leader in the electronic, in fact, the visitors obtained a partial of 10-2 during the quarter and finished with 35-34. Later, in the second quarter Toronto raptors managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 13-2 and had a maximum difference of 15 points (57-42) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 36-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 71-62 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team managed to distance itself again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 18 points (97-79) and ended with a partial result 28-24 and 99-86 total. Finally, during the last quarter Charlotte hornets he managed to get close again on the scoreboard, although not close enough to beat the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 12-22, thus ending the match with a final result of 111-108 in favor of the local team.

Much of the victory of Toronto raptors was cemented from 25 points, two assists and 10 rebounds from Chris boucher and the 16 points, 12 assists and six rebounds of Kyle lowry. The 20 points, an assist and 11 rebounds of Pj Washington and the 22 points, five assists and three rebounds of Terry rozier they were not enough for Charlotte hornets won the match.

The next clash, he will face again Charlotte hornets with Toronto raptors at Amalie Arena, while Toronto raptors will be measured with Charlotte hornets at Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.