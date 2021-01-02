Utah Jazz win over LA Clippers 106-100

Utah Jazz managed to win at home against LA Clippers by 106-100 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, the Utah Jazz players suffered a loss at home against Phoenix suns 95-106, while the LA Clippers defeated at home Portland Trail Blazers by 128-105. With this result, Utah Jazz is in fifth place and accumulates three victories in five games played, while LA Clippers remains in second position with four victories in six games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 18-2 during the quarter, although in the end the local team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 31-19. After this, during the second quarter he cut distances LA ClippersIn fact, the team achieved a 12-0 run during the quarter, which ended with a 20-23 run. After this, the players reached the break with a 51-42 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter, the Utah Jazz distanced itself in the bright spot, leading by 20 points (67-47) until it ended with a partial result of 33-23 and 84-65 overall. Finally, in the last quarter the visitors also reduced distances again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-0, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 22-35. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 106-100 in favor of the locals.

Much of the victory of Utah Jazz was cemented from 33 points, seven assists and two rebounds of Mike conley and the 14 points, two assists and 11 rebounds from Derrick Favors. The 20 points, nine assists and 16 rebounds of Kawhi leonard and the 25 points, four assists and eight rebounds of Paul George they were not enough for LA Clippers could win the game.

After achieving victory, the next clash of Utah Jazz will be against San antonio spurs at At & t Center. For its part, LA Clippers you will see the faces with Phoenix suns at Phx Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.