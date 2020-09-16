Coronavirus: Medvedev was protected by the US Open according to a Belgian player

In an interview with the Sudpresse group, Belgian player Ysaline Bonaventure assures us that the organizers of the US Open have protected Daniil Medvedev, proven contact person of Benoît Paire. Paradoxically, she believes that she was able to participate in Flushing Meadows thanks to the treatment reserved for the Russian star. Otherwise, it was the risk of an earthquake …

The collateral effects of Benoît Paire’s positive control for Covid-19, just before the start of the US Open, are multiplying. We knew that the contact persons of the French player had been differentiated into two categories. Relatives (Kristina Mladenovic, Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and the Belgians Kirsten Flipkens and Ysaline Bonvaventure) and the less close (Daniil Medvedev, Nicolas Mahut and Damir Dzuhmur). But Ysaline Bonaventure destroys the version of the organizers. Asked on Saturday in Brussels when she got off the plane, by the Belgian press, she affirms without batting an eyelid that Daniil Medvedev has been protected.

“Benoît Paire tested positive and that’s when they started looking at all the close contacts during the last 48 hours before his test, she says. We were eleven people sitting at a table in the process of to play cards. We were interviewed by the USTA (the American Federation, editor’s note) and the Health Department of New York, which established a protocol that allowed us to play. Me, I was at the stadium and we had to lock ourselves in our rooms. “

This scenario is exactly the one told by everyone involved. “For Kirsten and I, it was really bad luck, she continues. I had to stay twenty minutes with him. It was a shock to have to respect this protocol with prohibition in the locker room, the elevators, bodyguard. “

Zverev had said it, “video evidence”

But Ysaline Bonaventure unveils an “inside” which leaves you speechless and which will perhaps not be without consequences. “The most shocking thing is that players like Medvedev played PlayStation with Benoît Paire. There is evidence, videos of it all. And nothing was done. He just had to get all tested. days.”

We’re talking about the finalist of the 2019 edition. A big fish… At that time, it was psychosis in Flushing Meadows. On August 31, a few minutes after his first round success over Kevin Anderson, Alexander Zverev revealed to Eurosport Germany that Daniil Medvedev was on this famous list. In a podcast, the American Noah Rubin also had this info of eleven players. We imagine the puzzle for the organizers. After watching the VAR – we’re hardly kidding – it was decided to split the group in two. Franco / Belgians forced into outright isolation. And Daniil Medvedev protected…

“Honestly, I think that’s the only reason we got to play, believes Ysaline Bonaventure. It’s because he was on the list… I have no proof but that’s what I Think. Once we lost in the second round (she was eliminated by Alizé Cornet, editor’s note), it was a massacre. Mladenovic was disqualified in doubles. And everyone was quarantined! “

The Belgian returns to competition this Wednesday at $ 80,000 in Cagnes-sur-Mer before taking part in the Roland-Garros qualifiers next week. She probably would like this case to be behind her. But with her declarations, she blew the bubble again …