Home Sports Tennis Coronavirus: Medvedev was protected by the US Open according to a Belgian...
SportsTennis

Coronavirus: Medvedev was protected by the US Open according to a Belgian player

By kenyan

In an interview with the Sudpresse group, Belgian player Ysaline Bonaventure assures us that the organizers of the US Open have protected Daniil Medvedev, proven contact person of Benoît Paire. Paradoxically, she believes that she was able to participate in Flushing Meadows thanks to the treatment reserved for the Russian star. Otherwise, it was the risk of an earthquake …

The collateral effects of Benoît Paire’s positive control for Covid-19, just before the start of the US Open, are multiplying. We knew that the contact persons of the French player had been differentiated into two categories. Relatives (Kristina Mladenovic, Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrère, Edouard Roger-Vasselin and the Belgians Kirsten Flipkens and Ysaline Bonvaventure) and the less close (Daniil Medvedev, Nicolas Mahut and Damir Dzuhmur). But Ysaline Bonaventure destroys the version of the organizers. Asked on Saturday in Brussels when she got off the plane, by the Belgian press, she affirms without batting an eyelid that Daniil Medvedev has been protected.

“Benoît Paire tested positive and that’s when they started looking at all the close contacts during the last 48 hours before his test, she says. We were eleven people sitting at a table in the process of to play cards. We were interviewed by the USTA (the American Federation, editor’s note) and the Health Department of New York, which established a protocol that allowed us to play. Me, I was at the stadium and we had to lock ourselves in our rooms. “

This scenario is exactly the one told by everyone involved. “For Kirsten and I, it was really bad luck, she continues. I had to stay twenty minutes with him. It was a shock to have to respect this protocol with prohibition in the locker room, the elevators, bodyguard. “

Zverev had said it, “video evidence”

But Ysaline Bonaventure unveils an “inside” which leaves you speechless and which will perhaps not be without consequences. “The most shocking thing is that players like Medvedev played PlayStation with Benoît Paire. There is evidence, videos of it all. And nothing was done. He just had to get all tested. days.”

We’re talking about the finalist of the 2019 edition. A big fish… At that time, it was psychosis in Flushing Meadows. On August 31, a few minutes after his first round success over Kevin Anderson, Alexander Zverev revealed to Eurosport Germany that Daniil Medvedev was on this famous list. In a podcast, the American Noah Rubin also had this info of eleven players. We imagine the puzzle for the organizers. After watching the VAR – we’re hardly kidding – it was decided to split the group in two. Franco / Belgians forced into outright isolation. And Daniil Medvedev protected…

“Honestly, I think that’s the only reason we got to play, believes Ysaline Bonaventure. It’s because he was on the list… I have no proof but that’s what I Think. Once we lost in the second round (she was eliminated by Alizé Cornet, editor’s note), it was a massacre. Mladenovic was disqualified in doubles. And everyone was quarantined! “

The Belgian returns to competition this Wednesday at $ 80,000 in Cagnes-sur-Mer before taking part in the Roland-Garros qualifiers next week. She probably would like this case to be behind her. But with her declarations, she blew the bubble again …

Related news

Tennis

Roland-Garros: the rant of a French player not invited

kenyan -
Enzo Couacaud, 192nd player in the world, can not digest not having received a wild card for the big table at Roland Garros. ...
Read more
Tennis

Roland-Garros: Andy Murray invited by the organizers

kenyan -
Absent at Roland-Garros since 2017, former world number 1 Andy Murray was invited for the 2020 edition of the Parisian Grand Slam (September 27-October...
Read more
Tennis

ATP: sharply beaten in Rome, Pair “put things into perspective rather well”

kenyan -
Beaten at the start of the Masters 1000 in Rome, he who found the land since his forced quarantine in New York, Benoît Paire...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,773FansLike
3,536FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

The incredible destiny of Dorian Descloix, the coach who accompanies the...

Tennis kenyan -
After a complicated period when she thought about retirement, Belarus had a blast alongside a Frenchman who took up her first post. A...
Read more

US Open: Thiem against Zverev for an unprecedented final

Tennis kenyan -
Victorious over Daniil Medvedev (6-2, 7-6, 7-6), Dominic Thiem will play his first final at the US Open against Alexander Zverev, striker of Pablo...
Read more

US Open: Kyrgios pays Djokovic after his disqualification

Tennis kenyan -
Nicholas Kyrgios reacted with irony to Novak Djokovic's disqualification at the US Open. The Australian wondered how he would have been treated by...
Read more

US Open: after isolation due to coronavirus, Paire left the United...

Tennis kenyan -
Benoît Paire was able to leave the United States, where he was held in solitary confinement after testing positive for Covid-19 at the start...
Read more

US Open: second coronation for Osaka, between tennis and politics

Tennis kenyan -
Two years after her first coronation in a controversial final against Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka won her second US Open on Sunday, beating Victoria...
Read more

US Open: the dream continues for Carreno, qualified for the semi-finals

Tennis kenyan -
After taking advantage of Novak Djokovic's disqualification in the previous round, Spain's Pablo Carreno qualified for the semi-finals of the US Open at the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke